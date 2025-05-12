British Couple Killed After Their Ferrari Crashes Into River In Spain

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A British couple, aged 78 and 58, died in a Spain car accident. Their Ferrari veered off a mountain road and plunged into a river. The crash occurred at 2 pm on May 10 during a Ferrari rally.

A British couple, aged 78 and 58, died in Spain when their Ferrari veered off a mountain road and plunged into a river. The accident occurred at 2 pm on Saturday, May 10, while they were part of a 20-car convoy of Ferrari drivers with UK plates. According to Metro, authorities took hours to reach the wreckage of the couple's black Ferrari 488, a 300,000-pound supercar partially submerged in the Yuso River.

Notably, the couple was travelling in a rally with approximately 20 other Ferrari owners, all with UK license plates. They had arrived in Leon the day before the tragic crash. The couple was navigating the scenic yet demanding N-621 mountain road when their black Ferrari veered off around 2 pm. The car flipped and landed upside down in the Yuso River.

The highway is known for its stunning scenery, but drivers are warned they need to navigate 'sweeping bends' and 'twisty roads'.

Disturbing images showed the damaged vehicle partly underwater in the river, with a sunhat still resting on one of the seats. The car had overturned, landing on its roof in the river, and was flipped back by firefighters during the operation. Emergency workers told how they had to hack their way through thick riverside plants before they reached the car.

It remains uncertain whether the couple drowned or died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

One local said, "A Ferrari 488 with 700 horsepower needs to be handled carefully. It seems the couple were 78 and 58 years old. Maybe the driver suffered a medical emergency. Such a sad way to lose your life."

The Ferrari 488 GT Modificata is a special-edition that can travel up to 60mph in just under three seconds.