UK Bans Russian Private Jets From Airspace

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Friday announced an immediate ban on Russian private jets from UK airspace in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"I've strengthened our ban in the UK so that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace, or touchdown -- effective immediately," Shapps tweeted.

"Putin's actions are unlawful and anyone benefitting from Russia's aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here," he said, having already banned national carrier Aeroflot.

The UK is a favourite destination for Russian oligarchs and their families and has been criticised for not doing enough to prevent the flow of their money into the country.

The announcement is the latest in a slew of sanctions against Russian interests and leaders announced in response to the invasion of Ukraine, including against President Vladimir Putin himself.

