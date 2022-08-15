UK Approves An Updated Moderna Vaccine Which Targets Omicron Variant

The UK's drug regulator said Monday it has approved an updated Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus that targets the Omicron variant as well as the original form.

The Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement it had approved the vaccine for adult booster doses "after it was found to meet the UK regulator's standards of safety, quality and effectiveness" and to prompt a "strong immune response" against both strains.

