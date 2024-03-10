UFO Sightings Were 'Misidentification Of Ordinary Objects': Pentagon Report

Congress hearings and discussions with NASA officials have been part of the study.

The US Pentagon has said that they have found no evidence of UFOs or aliens in its 63-page "Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvement with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)." In addition to noting that "most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," the Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) found no evidence of any U.S. government investigation, research, or review panel verifying a "UAP represented extraterrestrial technology." They said that there was "no evidence" that the government had encountered alien life, as per a report in BBC.

The Pentagon officials acknowledged that the public's perception of alien visits will not be dispelled by their findings."The proliferation of television programmes, books, movies, and the vast amount of internet and social media content centred on UAP-related topics most likely has influenced the public conversation on this topic, and reinforced these beliefs within some sections of the population," the report said.

The report is a part of the US government's extensive public examination of UFOs, or "unidentified anomalous phenomena." Congress hearings and open discussions with NASA officials have been part of the study.

According to the researchers, there is a "particularly persistent narrative" that the government has secretly conducted alien research while recovering spaceships and alien corpses. The AARO further connected "circular reporting from a group of individuals who believe this to be the case, despite the lack of any evidence" to an incorrect allegation that the government is withholding from Congress claims of reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology.

According to the report, "misidentification of never-before-seen experimental and operational space, rocket, and air systems, including stealth technologies and the proliferation of drone platforms" has been cited as a contributing factor in some of the UFO sightings claimed since the 1940s. The investigation said that the AARO has interviewed around thirty people, looked through both secret and unclassified records, and reviewed all government UAP investigations dating back to 1945.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said, "AARO assesses that all of the named and described alleged hidden UAP reverse-engineering programs provided by interviewees either do not exist; are misidentified authentic national security programs that are not related to extraterrestrial technology exploitation; or resolve to a disestablished program."

David Grusch, a former intelligence officer, stated before a congressional committee in 2023 that he thought the US government had alien bodies and spacecraft. According to Mr. Grusch, he based his claims on records, papers, and discussions with coworkers.

The organisation added that rather than attempting to disprove any beliefs, they wished to "use a rigorous analytic and scientific approach" to the examination of past UAP investigations conducted by the government and allegations made by individuals who said that the government and contractors were hiding "off-world technology and biological material."