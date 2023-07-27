'Non-Human' Bio Material, Supersonic Speed: 5 Takeaways From UFO Hearing In US

During a congressional hearing on Wednesday, US lawmakers were presented with firsthand testimonies of UFO sightings by former military personnel. As part of the hearing held by a House Oversight subcommittee on UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), three ex-military officials made startling claims. They alleged that the government possesses significantly more information about UFOs than what has been disclosed to the public.

The testimony provided during the hearing included accounts of puzzling sightings of unexplained objects in the skies. Furthermore, they hinted at the government's alleged possession of "nonhuman" biological materials. A significant figure among the witnesses was David Grusch, an ex-intelligence officer, who also claimed that the US government possessed "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles. Grusch further alleged that crucial information regarding unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) was being unlawfully withheld from Congress. Others who testified were Ryan Graves and David Fravor.

Here are five key takeaways from the Congressional hearing about UAPs/UFOs:



US government is in possession of UAPs

During the panel hearing, David Grusch asserted with certainty that the US government possesses UAPs. He based this claim on interviews he conducted with 40 witnesses over a span of four years. He backed his claims by explaining that he had been at the helm of Defense Department efforts to scrutinise reported UAP sightings. Moreover, he revealed that he had knowledge of a long-standing Pentagon program spanning several decades, which aimed to collect and reconstruct crashed UAPs.

When questioned by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., about the funding of such a program, Grusch alleged that it operated "above congressional oversight" and was financed through a "misappropriation of funds."

UAPs moving at supersonic speeds have been spotted

Another witness, David Fravor gave testimony that he and three other military pilots saw a “white Tic-Tac-shaped object” in 2004. This object, which he alleges is a UAP, hovered above the Pacific Ocean nearly 12,000 feet in the air, below their jets. He claimed that the aircraft was bereft of any wings, exhaust or rotors. It disappeared and made a comeback less than 100 kilometres away, all within a few seconds.

“We have nothing that can stop in midair and go in the other direction. Nor do we have anything that can ... come down from space, hang out for three hours and then go back up,” Fravor said about the UAP sighting.

“The technology that we faced is far superior to anything that we had,” Fravor added, “And there's nothing we can do about it, nothing."

Crash site contained “nonhuman biologics”

As per Grusch, he has “multiple colleagues” who sustained injuries caused by UAPs. He further claimed that he has interviewed individuals who have recovered "nonhuman biologics" from UAPs that had crashed. Grusch asserted that the U.S. government has likely been aware of "nonhuman" activity dating back to the 1930s. He referred to these nonhuman entities as "biologics" and explained that his insights were gained from conversations and interviews with 40 individuals, several of whom are still actively involved in the program.

Witnesses fear retaliation, worry for their lives

Grusch said that he was exercising great caution when sharing information, adding that he could share specific information as it was too sensitive to share with the world. Grusch has said that he fears for his life now that he has come forward with the information about UAPs and claimed that he has been subjected to “administrative terrorism” and has faced professional and personal retaliation from various quarters. Grusch further revealed that he felt genuinely afraid for his life after testifying publicly about these matters.

“It was very brutal and very unfortunate, some of the tactics they used to hurt me professionally and personally, to be quite frank,” he shared at the hearing. Ryan Garces also backed Grusch's claim of witnesses being threatened. He said that he was aware of cease-and-desist letters sent to those who have reported to have seen UAPs.

Need for a safe reporting mechanism

During the congressional hearing, Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, raised concerns about the lack of sufficient briefing on UAPs for military pilots and commercial pilots. He emphasised that this lack of preparation leaves them ill-equipped to respond effectively during UAP encounters. Graves said that a safe reporting mechanism and briefing were important to such pilots “whose lives depend on accurate identification”. Grusch added that he hoped his coming forward with help increase transparency.