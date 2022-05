The first monkeypox case in UAE was a woman visiting the country from West Africa. (Representational)

The United Arab Emirates recorded three more cases of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after announcing the Gulf state's first case of the virus.

The ministry did not reveal any details about the individuals infected. The first case was a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)