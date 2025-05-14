UAE Opens Blue Visa For Expats: What Is It And How To Apply

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The blue visa is eligible for 180 days from the date of entry. It will grant a 10-year residency to people working in the field of environment. The blue visa was first announced in 2024 and officially launched this year.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started allowing eligible individuals to apply for its multiple-entry visa, which is eligible for 180 days (or six months) from the date of entry. Called the 'blue visa', the document will grant a 10-year residency to people who have made extraordinary contributions in certain field as listed by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). The categories mentioned by ICP are environmental protection, sustainability, and clean and renewable energy.

The blue visa was first announced in 2024 and officially launched this year. Now, eligible individuals can apply for the coveted visa whether they are based in the UAE or abroad.

Who Will Benefit?

According to Gulf News, distinguished individuals who have made positive impact in the said fields can apply for blue visa. Scientists and researchers with significant global achievements, investors and entrepreneurs operating in the field of environment, climate change and sustainability, and specialists working in government and private environment institutions within the UAE.

The emirate is focusing more and more on sustainability and this category of visa aligns with the country's long-term goal of making the UAE more sustainable. It celebrated 2024 as second consecutive Year of Sustainability.

How To Apply For Blue Visa?

ICP has a smart services platform and mobile application where eligible individuals can apply. Here are the steps:

Open the website or app, fill in the required information like email ID etc

Give proof of work and accomplishments in the field of environment

A valid passport with at least six months of validity

Pay the applicable fees

Submit the application

The transaction will be confirmed via email

How to Apply for the UAE Blue Visa from Outside The Country

This is an important step if you are applying for the UAE's blue visa from India or any other country. As of Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the application process for the six-month visa is officially open.

What You'll Need:

A valid copy of your passport

A recent colour photograph

Documents proving your eligibility for the blue visa

Application Process:

Fill out your personal details in the online application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the applicable fees

Submit your application

Receive a confirmation email once your transaction is complete

According to ICP, the entire process takes just seven minutes. "The service is completed within one working day once all documents are verified," the agency said in a brief statement.

Blue visa is an extension of the highly sought after golden visa that has been into existence for some time. It also provides a six-month validity period, which can be extended once.