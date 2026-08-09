Two Women Chase Departing Plane Across Moscow Airport Tarmac After Missing Flight

Two women caused a major security scare at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport after allegedly entering the aircraft apron in a desperate attempt to catch an Aeroflot flight they had already missed. The incident happened on July 25 as the aircraft was preparing to leave, according to a Metro report.

Footage from the airport shows the two women rushing across the tarmac with their luggage as the plane was being moved away from the gate. One of them appears to wave frantically towards the aircraft, seemingly hoping to get the pilot's attention and persuade the crew to stop.

The women had reportedly arrived too late for their scheduled departure and missed the boarding deadline. Rather than returning to the terminal to rebook their journey, they allegedly made their way into the restricted apron area.

According to local reports, both women had already passed through airport security and were inside the sterile zone when they made their way onto the tarmac. Ground staff spotted them near the aircraft and immediately stopped the operation. The pair were escorted back to the terminal and handed over to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The incident created a potentially serious safety risk. The aircraft apron is a restricted area where planes are towed and moved while ground vehicles and airport workers operate around them. The women were reportedly on the apron while the aircraft was already being repositioned, forcing ground staff to halt the operation.

The bizarre incident quickly spread across social media, leaving viewers stunned by the passengers' attempt to chase down a departing flight.

The incident is not the first time a passenger in Russia has attempted to stop a flight after missing boarding. In May, another passenger reportedly got stuck in an airport bathroom and missed his flight. When he realised the aircraft was about to depart, he allegedly ran onto the tarmac in an attempt to stop it. His effort failed, and the aircraft left without him. He was later reportedly fined around 30 pounds.