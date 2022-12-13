Two Police Officers Among Six Killed In Shooting In Australia: Cops

Six people have died in a shooting in the Queensland state of Australia on Tuesday. (Representational)

Six people have died, including two police officers in their twenties, during a shootout in the Australian state of Queensland, police said Tuesday.

Two constables, identified as 26-year-old Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Matthew Arnold, were killed while carrying out a missing person investigation at a property in the small town of Wieambilla.

Queensland police said three suspects were later killed. A bystander is believed to have been killed before police arrived.

