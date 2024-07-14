'Two People Have Tried To Kill Me': Elon Musk After Trump Shooting Incident

Dangerous times ahead, Elon Musk said.

A shooting took place at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The suspected assassin has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. The 20-year-old was killed by security officials when he opened fire at Mr Trump. The incident occurred days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Mr Trump will formally become the party's nominee.

Now, Tesla boss Elon Musk has opened up about the time when there were two assassination attempts on him. The tech billionaire said that the incident took place eight months ago.

Mr Musk shared the shocking details while replying to a user on X (formerly Twitter), who wrote “Please, please triple your protection. If they can come for Trump they will also come for you. Elon Musk.”

To this, Mr Musk said, “Dangerous times ahead. Two people (on separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas.”

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk shared a clip of Donald Trump surrounded by the Secret Service after shots were fired at him. He said, “I fully endorse President [Donald] Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, US vice-president Kamala Harris has expressed her shock over the incident. She said, “Violence such as this has no place in our nation.”

Her statement read, “I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump's event in Pennsylvania. Doug [Douglas Emhoff] and I are relieved that he [Donal Trump] is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting.”

Thanking the Secret Service and authorities, Ms Harris added, “We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”