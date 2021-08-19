Two Dead, 20 Missing In Eastern US Flooding

So far, nearly 100 people have been rescued from the floodwaters (Representational)

Two people have died and 20 others are missing in the eastern US state of North Carolina after heavy rains led to massive flooding, officials said Thursday.

Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Fred dumped nearly a foot (30 centimeters) of rain in western parts of the state in recent days.

"Historic" flooding is taking place in Haywood County along the Pigeon River, Cooper's office said in a statement.

Ground, water and aerial rescue teams were searching for the missing and clearing the area, the county said.

So far, nearly 100 people have been rescued from the floodwaters. The floods damaged or destroyed many roads and bridges in the area and power outages hit thousands of homes.

"We have been searching abandoned vehicles, homes (and) buildings for survivors," Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher told WYFF4, a local media outlet. "And we'll continue the search to ensure that every community member is located or at least accounted for."

Cooper expressed hope that the state of emergency will facilitate rescue efforts.

"North Carolina is strong and resilient, and we're committed to helping people and businesses recover as quickly as possible," he said.

