Two Army Eurofighter Jets Collide In Northern Germany

Two German fighter jets crashed Monday in the north of the country after colliding, an airforce spokesman said, with the reason for the collision unclear.

"Both pilots were able to activate their ejection seats", the spokesman from the airforce's Squadron 73 said.

One of the two pilots was found alive shortly after the crash which happened at two pm (1200 GMT), national news agency DPA reported, adding that a search was underway for the second airman.

Based in Laage, close to Baltic Sea city Rostock, Squadron 73 trains German airforce pilots to fly the Eurofighter.