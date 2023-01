Twitter owner Elon Musk's first giant interest payment is due at the end of January.

Twitter's revenue is down 40% year-over-year and its billionaire owner Elon Musk's first giant interest payment on the company is due at the end of January, according to a Platformer reporter's tweet on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)