'Just Killed It': Elon Musk On Twitter 'Official' Tag, Hours After Launch

Elon Musk said, "I just killed it ... Blue check will be the great leveler." (File)

Twitter's latest update, where it introduced an "Official" label for select verified accounts, vanished as abruptly as it appeared on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official handle was among the select handles which bore the new tag.

In an attempt to clear the obvious confusion that this created, the social media giant's "Complaint Hotline Operator" Elon Musk said, "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't."

When American YouTuber Marques Brownlee shared a tweet confirming that the label had disappeared, Elon Musk said, "I just killed it ... Blue check will be the great leveler."

I just killed it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Twitter on Wednesday morning announced that it would introduce an 'Official' label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments, when it launches its new $8 service with the blue verification mark.

"Not all previously verified accounts will get the "Official" label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures," Twitter's early stage products executive Esther Crawford had tweeted.

Twitter's coveted blue badge is undergoing a major makeover with billionaire Elon Musk sticking with his $8 fee despite heavy criticism. "Trash me all day, but it'll cost $8," Elon Musk tweeted recently.