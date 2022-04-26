Twitter Users Greet The New Owner In His Own Language: Memes

Twitter on Monday has agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk.

The memes are rolling in now that it has been announced that Elon Musk will be buying Twitter.

.@elonmusk let me tweet from space pls — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 25, 2022

The question of which banned account to reinstate was an obvious place for Twitter users to start speculating.

Which banned account do you want to be restored most once @ElonMusk takes control? — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2022

Many of the responses to the query call for the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump to the platform, but Fox News has reported that the most high profile banned person won't be returning to Twitter.

Not everyone agrees that Trump should be allowed back.

NAACP statement: "Mr. Musk: free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable. Disinformation, misinformation and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter. Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 25, 2022

Zerohedge doubts that Trump will pass up the chance.

There is also the call to reinstate The Babylon Bee, the satire website that Musk has retweeted on many occasions. Musk reached out to the company after it was suspended, and it was during that conversation he mused that he might need to buy Twitter.

Many of the other answers list the controversial figures that have been thrown off the platform, such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer.

Some users anticipated a Twitter staff exodus, like Emily Freeman, head of community engagement at Amazon Web Services.

If anyone @Twitter wants a new role… we're hiring. — emily freeman ???????????????? (@editingemily) April 25, 2022

While workers wondered about their jobs.

Can someone just tell me if I'm rich or fired please — Ned Miles (@nedmiles) April 25, 2022

According to a New York Times reporter, things are a little chaotic inside Twitter right now.

Its “absolutely insane” @ Twitter right now in the virtual valves of private slack rooms & employee group texts, according to an internal source. Their take/breakdown just now:

“I feel like im going to throw up..I rly don't wanna work for a company that is owned by Elon Musk”…1/ — talmon joseph smith (@talmonsmith) April 25, 2022

Marc Andreessen, the venture capitalist and co-author of the first widely used web browser, has been having fun with the memes from the moment the offer was made.

WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/M7mIOr1hLm — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) April 25, 2022

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)