Twitter Users Greet The New Owner In His Own Language: Memes

Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Many of the responses to the query call for the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump to the platform.

Twitter Users Greet The New Owner In His Own Language: Memes

Twitter on Monday has agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk.

The memes are rolling in now that it has been announced that Elon Musk will be buying Twitter.

The question of which banned account to reinstate was an obvious place for Twitter users to start speculating.

Many of the responses to the query call for the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump to the platform, but Fox News has reported that the most high profile banned person won't be returning to Twitter.

Not everyone agrees that Trump should be allowed back.

Zerohedge doubts that Trump will pass up the chance.

There is also the call to reinstate The Babylon Bee, the satire website that Musk has retweeted on many occasions. Musk reached out to the company after it was suspended, and it was during that conversation he mused that he might need to buy Twitter.

Many of the other answers list the controversial figures that have been thrown off the platform, such as Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer.

Some users anticipated a Twitter staff exodus, like Emily Freeman, head of community engagement at Amazon Web Services.

While workers wondered about their jobs.

According to a New York Times reporter, things are a little chaotic inside Twitter right now.

Marc Andreessen, the venture capitalist and co-author of the first widely used web browser, has been having fun with the memes from the moment the offer was made.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.