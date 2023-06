Twitter will start paying content creators for advertisements displayed in their replies, Elon Musk said.

Twitter will start paying content creators for the advertisements displayed in their replies, with an initial payment pool of $5 million, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

"Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk, the billionaire who bought Twitter last October, added in the tweet.

