See The Ten Most Liked Tweets On Microblogging Site As Of 2022

The top 10 tweets of all time are listed here.

Twitter is one of the most widely used social media platforms in the world for microblogging. Recently, Twitter has been in the headlines for a number of events, including Elon Musk's takeover and the suspension of media accounts.

Twitter has always been a forum for some of the most pertinent debates about news and current events taking place around the world, whether the topic is politics, local and global news, entertainment, sports, technology, or health and wellness.

Many of the platform's tweets have earned millions of likes because of its enormous popularity.

The tweet published by the renowned Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman's family confirming the news of his passing has received the most likes on Twitter. The tweet has received more than 7 million likes by now, making it the most engaging post on the microblogging website.

Elon Musk's April 27, 2022, tweet, "Next, I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," earned 4.7 million likes, and it earned the number two spot on the list.

Here are the ten tweets that have received the most likes on this site overall:

1:

2:

Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

3:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

4:

It's a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

5:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

6:

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

7:

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

8:

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

9:10:

However, the authors of the tweets that have received the most likes overall to this point have been the South Korean band BTS, former US president Barack Obama, current US vice president Joe Biden, and business mogul Elon Musk.