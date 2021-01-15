White House Accounts Will Be Transferred To Biden's Team: Twitter

Twitter Inc said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration.

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the U.S. President-elect swears in on January 20.

Twitter said it will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.

