Twitter Restricted In Myanmar After Military Coup: Report

The Myanmar Military has imposed a state of emergency for a year.

Twitter was restricted Friday night in Myanmar, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks and witnesses in the country that saw its government overthrown in a coup this week.

"Twitter is now being restricted in #Myanmar on multiple network providers," said NetBlocks, adding that the disruption happened around 10:00 pm local time (1330 GMT).

Users in Myanmar confirmed the platform could not be accessed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)