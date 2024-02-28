New On X: Video and Audio Calls Now Available For Non-Paying Users

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has introduced audio and video call features for all users on Android and iOS platforms. Initially launched in 2023 exclusively for Premium subscribers on iPhones, these features are now accessible to non-paying users on both platforms. This move is geared towards expanding communication options and making audio and video calls more widely available to all X users.

Previously, X's CEO, Elon Musk, confirmed that "As soon as we are confident that it is robust, A/V calling will roll out widely to X users.”

As soon as we are confident that it is robust, A/V calling will roll out widely to X users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2024

Here's a guide on how to use this feature:

Now, all X accounts, including non-paying subscribers, can make and receive calls. Users can control who can call them through the Direct Messages Settings, providing a personalized calling experience. By default, users can receive calls from accounts they follow or have in their address book (if address book access has been granted previously). To initiate a call, the other user must sent at least one Direct Message previously.

Making a Call:

Users can access the messaging feature by tapping the envelope icon. Selecting an existing DM conversation or starting a new one. Tap the phone icon and choose between "Audio call" or "Video call." The recipient will receive a notification about the call, and if unanswered, a missed call notification will be generated.

Managing an Audio Call:

During an audio call, you can -

Tap the audio icon to switch to speaker mode. Mute or unmute the microphone using the microphone icon. End the call by tapping the X button.

Managing a Video Call:

During a video call, you can-

Switch between front and back-facing cameras. Turn off speaker mode using the audio icon. Disable your camera with the camera icon. Mute your microphone using the microphone icon. End the call by tapping the X button.

Controlling Call Access:

Users can access message settings by tapping the envelope icon. Open Messages settings by tapping the settings icon in the top right corner. Enable or disable audio and video calling features as per preferences. Users can choose who can call them from options such as people in the address book, people they follow, verified users, or everyone.

Enhanced Call Privacy:

An addition is the Enhanced Call Privacy option - a setting that hides the user's IP address during calls. If both parties have this setting disabled, the call is conducted peer-to-peer. Enabling this setting routes the call through Twitter infrastructure, ensuring the privacy of the IP address.

How to enable Enhanced Call Privacy:

Tap the envelope icon to access your messages. Tap the settings icon in the top right corner to open Messages settings. Toggle Enhanced Call Privacy on.

With these new features and enhanced control options, Twitter users can enjoy a more immersive and secure communication experience directly on the platform.