Twitter Erupts Over 'Racist' Coverage Of Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian soldiers walk past a vehicle damaged in fight against Russia, in Kyiv. (Reuters)

Russia's launch of offensive against Ukraine led to protests across the world. A similar movement is gaining steam on the internet, with many users slamming the coverage of the event by television channels.

The clips of these reports are being circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms, and users are calling them “racist”.

"The unthinkable has happened...This is not a developing, third world nation; this is Europe!" a woman is heard saying in one of the now viral clips, which aired on UK-based ITV network.

In another segment on the issue, one of the guests says “we have cruise missile fire as though we were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine?”

The clips being circulated online are from nearly all the reputed television channel from across the globe.

In one of the clips, which aired on the BBC, Ukraine's Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze is heard saying, “It's very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed.”

Twitter erupted, with users slamming the choice of words used in the television prorgammes. “Wow. Why don't they talk their problem without comparing themselves. They are the reason most the time for the world problem,” said one of the users.

“Yes, Europe has always been so wonderfully peaceful and civilized. Recall those halcyon days between 1914 and 1945,” said another.

Some of the users said that the West “will say even that the Asian part of Turkey is Europe or that Serbia isn't Europe if it supports their geopolitical objectives”.

Meanwhile, on the fifth day of the war on Monday, Russian forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities. Ukraine claims to have expelled Russian troops from its second city Kharkiv.

The officials of the two countries were due to hold talks at a venue on the Belarusian border, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said.

The United Nations Security Council will hold a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly today to discuss the crisis.