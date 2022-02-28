Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine Vows No 'Capitulation' At Talks, Putin Orders Nuclear Alert

Ukraine said it had agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives

Ukraine vowed not to give ground at talks with Moscow on Sunday as Ukrainian forces resisted a Russian invasion four days in and Moscow put its nuclear forces on high alert.

Fighting has claimed dozens of civilian lives, forced hundreds and thousands of Ukrainians to flee west and could, according to the EU, eventually displace up to seven million people.

Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine's cities, facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks.

Ukraine said it had agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives on the border with Belarus, which has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine.

But Kyiv insisted there were no pre-conditions to the talks.

"We will not capitulate, we will not give up a single inch of our territory," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said ahead of the first public contact between the two sides since war erupted.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was sceptical.

"As always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try," he said.

Here are the updates on Russia-Ukraine Crisis: