Twin Earthquakes Hit Western Nepal Overnight, No Casualties Reported

The National Seismological Center recorded two earthquakes Thursday overnight in Western Nepal with no casualties recorded till morning.

As per the Seismological Center in Surkhet District in the Western region of Nepal, two earthquakes measuring 4.8 and 5.9 magnitude with epicentre at Bajura's Dahakot were recorded overnight.

"First earthquake struck at 11:58 PM (local time) measuring 4.9 magnitude while at 1:30 (local time) another measuring 5.9 magnitude has been recorded," Rajesh Sharma an official at Seismological Center in Surkhet District of Nepal told ANI over the phone.

As per the District Police Office Bajura, locals had to run out of their houses when the earthquake rattled the ground. Adjoining districts of Bajura in Western Nepal also witnessed the shaking of grounds.

"We are ascertaining the impact of the earthquake," the District Police Office Bajura confirmed.

The Western region of Nepal which had remained stable for a long time has been recording earthquakes in recent months. Earlier, the earthquake in the area had claimed the lives of six people.

Bajura, a hilly and treacherous geographical district of Nepal lies some 850 Kilometers far from the capital Kathmandu.

