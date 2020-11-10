Turkish President Appoints New Finance Minister After Son-In-Law Quits

Lutfi Elvan was appointed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan (above) on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new finance minister late Monday after accepting his son-in-law Berat Albayrak's resignation, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Lutfi Elvan, head of parliament's planning and budgetary committee, was named treasury and finance minister, the agency said.

The 58-year-old held several posts under the ruling AKP government, including deputy prime minister and development minister.

