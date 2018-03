Turkish Plane Crashes In Iran On Way From UAE: Report The plane had left from the emirate of Sharjah and went down near the city of Shahr-e Kord.

Share EMAIL PRINT The plane had 11 people on board, reports said. (Representational photo) Tehran, Iran: A private Turkish plane flying from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul crashed Sunday in the south of Iran with 11 people on board, Iranian state television reported.



The plane had left from the emirate of Sharjah and went down near the city of Shahr-e Kord, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) south of Tehran, it reported.



A private Turkish plane flying from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul crashed Sunday in the south of Iran with 11 people on board, Iranian state television reported.The plane had left from the emirate of Sharjah and went down near the city of Shahr-e Kord, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) south of Tehran, it reported.