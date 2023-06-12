Child, 11, Dies After Losing Consciousness On Flight From Istanbul To New York

The identity of the child and the cause of death remains unclear

An 11-year-old child died after losing consciousness on board a Turkish Airlines flight en route to New York from Istanbul, New York Post reported. Flight TK003 was carrying the child, who became ill after boarding at Istanbul Airport on Monday morning.

Local media claims that the cabin crew administered first aid to the child before a doctor who happened to be onboard performed CPR.

The flight then made an emergency landing in Budapest, Hungary at about 10.30 am where an ambulance was on hand to transport the child and his family to the hospital.

According to a statement from Budapest airport, flight TK003 on Sunday morning was quickly diverted after the young child lost consciousness on board.

"Airport Medical Service (AMS), the medical service operating at Ferenc Liszt International Airport, was alerted to the aircraft and continued to resuscitate the child. Despite the rapid and professional intervention, unfortunately, his life could not be saved. The aircraft continued its journey to its original destination," said a spokesperson from the airport.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones and share their pain," the company added.

Meanwhile, the plane continued its journey to New York after a four-and-a-half-hour delay.

According to a Metro report, it's said that the 11-year-old was a US citizen with a disability and was traveling with family. However, it has not been confirmed yet.

The identity of the child and the cause of death remains unclear.