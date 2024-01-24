Turkish Parliament Approves Sweden's Bid To Join NATO

Turkey's parliament on Tuesday ratified Sweden's NATO membership after months of deadlock.

Turkey's parliament on Tuesday ratified Sweden's NATO membership after more than a year of delays that upset Western efforts to show resolve in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Lawmakers voted 287-55 in favour of the Nordic nation's bid to become the 32nd member of the US-led alliance, leaving NATO member Hungary as the last holdout in the accession process.

