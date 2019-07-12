NATO Ally Turkey Gets Long-Range Russian S-400 Missiles Amid US Warning

Air defence systems before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow. (Reuters)

Turkey received the first batch of Russia's S-400 missile defence system on Friday, the defence ministry said, after the purchase caused tensions in relations with its NATO ally the United States.

"The delivery of the first shipment of parts of the S-400 long range regional air missile defence system began as of July 12, 2019 to Murted air base in Ankara," the ministry said in a statement.

