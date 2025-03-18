Turkey President Calls Israel A "Terror State" After Deadly Strikes On Gaza

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday branded Israel a "terror state" following the most intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since a fragile ceasefire took effect.

"The Zionist regime has once again shown that it is a terror state that feeds on the blood, lives and tears of the innocent with its brutal attacks on Gaza last night," Erdogan said at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)