Turkey President Calls Israel A "Terror State" After Deadly Strikes On Gaza

"The Zionist regime has once again shown that it is a terror state that feeds on the blood, lives and tears of the innocent with its brutal attacks on Gaza last night," Erdogan said.

Israel conducted airstrikes on Gaza in which over 400 have died.
Istanbul:

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday branded Israel a "terror state" following the most intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since a fragile ceasefire took effect.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Strikes On Gaza, Turkey, Israel Gaza War
