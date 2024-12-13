Advertisement

Turkey Fines Google $75 Million For Violating Competition Law

Turkey's competition authority has fined Google $75 million, for taking advantage of its dominant position in the AD server services market.

The antitrust body said Google has favored its own supply-side platform (SSP) service over rivals.
Istanbul:

Turkey's competition authority has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 2.61 billion lira ($75 million), for taking advantage of its dominant position in ad server services market, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The antitrust body said Google has favored its own supply-side platform (SSP) service over rivals and that move made its competitors' operations difficult.

Google must ensure within six months that competitors are not disadvantaged and provide third-party SSPs similar conditions that are applied to its own services, the regulator added.

