Turkey Earthquake Death Count Surpasses 50,000 People

The combined death count in the two countries rose to above 50,000. (File)

The death count from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on Feb. 6 surpassed 50,000 on Friday after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death count in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death count of 5,914, the combined death count in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

