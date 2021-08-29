Turkey Cannot Take New Refugee Burden, Says Foreign Minister Amid Afghan Crisis

Turkey currently hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees as part of a 2016 deal with the European Union.

Turkey cannot take the burden of a new migrant wave from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday after talks with his German counterpart.

"As Turkey, we have sufficiently carried out our moral and humanitarian responsibilities regarding migration," Cavusoglu said, speaking in a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. "It is out of the question for us to take an additional refugee burden," Cavusoglu said.

Turkey currently hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees as part of a 2016 deal with the European Union.

