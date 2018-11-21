Turkey Calls For Prosecuting Whoever Ordered Jamal Khashoggi's Murder

Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. (File)

Turkey's foreign minister called Tuesday for holding accountable whoever ordered the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi -- with powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accused of being behind the crime.

"Whoever gave the instruction should be held accountable... Whoever committed this crime should be brought to justice," Mevlut Cavusoglu said after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.

He said Ankara's "aim" was to find out who was behind the murder, after US President Donald Trump said the author of the crime may never be known, and vowed to stick by ally Saudi Arabia.