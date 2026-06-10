Turkey Calls For "Liberating Jerusalem", Netanyahu Slams "Dictator" Erdogan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a sharp attack on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Erdogan criticised Israel's military actions in the region, accusing him of having no right to comment on Israel's conduct.

In a post on X, Netanyahu called Erdogan an "antisemitic dictator" and accused him of supporting Hamas, suppressing political opponents and carrying out actions against the Kurds.

"The antisemitic dictator Erdogan - who is committing genocide against the Kurds, supports the Hamas terrorist organisation, oppresses his own people and imprisons political rivals - is the last person who can lecture the State of Israel on morality", Netanyahu wrote.

Netanyahu also defended Israel's military, saying the Israeli Defence Forces, which he described as the "most moral army in the world", would continue taking "forceful" action against Iran and groups allied with it.

"Liberation Of Jerusalem"

On Saturday, Turkey's interior minister said that his country would bring about the "liberation" of Jerusalem and vowed to "return it to Turkish hands".

"Just as we witnessed the liberation of Damascus, Aleppo, and Karabakh, God willing, one day we will also witness the liberation of Jerusalem," Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said during a speech at a conference.

"Just as in the past, those lands will be ours once again," Ciftci vowed, and said, "God willing, they will come under our sovereignty and dominion once more."

"Because we have a global leader like Recep Tayyip Erdogan at our helm," he said. "A world leader."

However, Israel's foreign ministry snapped back, saying that the "Ottoman Empire is gone" and that Jerusalem will "remain the eternal capital of Israel".

What The Turkish President Said

Erdogan warned that Israel's strikes in Syria and Lebanon had gone too far and could also pose a threat to Turkey. The Turkish president said Israel's actions were not only a regional issue but a danger to global stability.

"The attacks by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his newtork of ​murder on Lebanon and Syria have brought the issue to a point where ​it also threatens Turkey," Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament.

Erdogan said Turkey's security was closely linked to that of Syria and Lebanon, adding that Ankara would respond strongly if its interests or those of Turkish Cypriots were threatened in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Nobody should chase adventures... I want ​everyone to know ​that if the ⁠rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots are violated in the Eastern Mediterranean, our response will be very clear and ​very strong," he said.

Turkey has been among Israel's strongest critics over its military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Ankara has stopped trade with Israel and pushed for international action against it.

Erdogan on Wednesday also urged the international community to take a stronger stand against Israel, saying Israel had been encouraged by global silence.

"Pulling Israel ⁠back ​to within the bounds of the rule ​of law has become a shared duty not just for certain countries, but for all of ​humanity," he said.