'Elitist Cabal Of Warmongers...': Tulsi Gabbard Quits US Democratic Party

Tulsi Gabbard was the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress to run for president.

Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced her exit from the Democratic Party, blaming the party for racializing every issue in the nation and denouncing it as the "elitist cabal of warmongers."

Gabbard made the announcement in an approximately 30-minute video posted on her social media account, as she attacked the institution for its practices.

Blaming the Democratic party for anti-white racism, the former representative announced that she can no longer be a member of the party she remained a part of for 20 years.

"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism," Tulsi Gabbard said in a video posted on her Twitter handle.

Gabbard further went on to call on her fellow Democrats to join her and leave the party. However, she has not announced any plans regarding her new political associations or joining the Republican Party as of now.

Tulsi Gabbard grew up in Hawaii and at 21 ran for Hawai Statehouse. Before that, she was not politically affiliated in any way. She remained a Democrat for the last 20 years.

Lambasting the Democratic Party for undermining the basic freedoms of people in the country, she said that she believes in a government that is of, by, and for the people, however, today's Democratic Party does not stand by these values.

"I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I'm calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party," she said in her video.

Notably, Tulsi Gabbard was the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress to run for the presidential post.

Gabbard also served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in a combat zone in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and was deployed to Kuwait from 2008 to 2009.