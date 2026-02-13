Jared Kushner's Name Mentioned In Top-Secret Iran Spy Intercept Call

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, has reportedly been mentioned in a classified intelligence intercept that is now at the centre of a whistleblower complaint against Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

A top-secret whistleblower complaint has been filed against Tulsi Gabbard, which was connected to an intercepted communication between two foreign nationals. The conversation allegedly referenced Kushner and included remarks related to Iran, The WSJ reported.

The exact details of the conversation are not fully known, but some parts of the call reportedly mentioned Kushner's name, stating that he was a key decision maker in the Trump administration for issues related to Iran.

The National Security Agency (NSA) overheard the conversation, which described Kushner as an important person in Trump's government for Iran and Middle East issues, including Gaza reconstruction. Sources say that if these claims were true, they could be highly significant.

The whistleblower alleges that Gabbard restricted access to the intelligence and delayed sharing it with other agencies and Congress for political reasons. She reportedly met with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles last year to discuss the intercepted conversation, after which the intelligence was kept tightly controlled.

However, a senior US official said the claims in the call are "nothing more than salacious gossip," describing them as "baseless and politically motivated".

The whistleblower filed the complaint in May 2025, just as Trump was planning Operation Midnight Hammer, which involved the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities scheduled for the end of June. Despite its timing and sensitivity, the complaint was locked in a safe for about eight months.

According to the complaint, instead of letting the NSA share the intelligence publicly, Gabbard allegedly took a paper copy of the report to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and directed the NSA to send the report only to her office.

Kushner is working closely with Steve Witkoff, a special envoy appointed by Trump, who has been put in charge of handling issues related to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kushner and Witkoff are also responsible for planning how to stop Iran's nuclear program. Recently, they met with Iranian representatives in Oman to discuss this issue. Kushner is volunteering in Trump administration rather than being formally hired by the government.