Tsunami Live Updates: Metre-High Waves Hit Japan Coast, Locals Told To Evacuate

Japan tsunami (representational)

A powerful 7.5 earthquake hit central Japan on Monday, the USGS said, prompting tsunami warnings and authorities to urge people in the area to move to higher ground." All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground," national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Japan tsunami:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jan 01, 2024 14:37 (IST) Tsunami Live: Instructions From Japan PM's Office As Tsunami Hits Island

[Instructions by the PM]

1. Provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami, evacuation, etc., and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents.

2. Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible. (1/2) - PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) January 1, 2024

Jan 01, 2024 14:33 (IST) Tsunami Live: Total 21 Quakes Above 4 Magnitude Hit Japan, Says Weather Office

A total of 21 earthquakes above the magnitude of 4 hit Japan before the tsunami, according to the weather office.

Jan 01, 2024 14:30 (IST) Tsunami Live Updates: First Tsunami Waves Hit Japan's Toyama City

富山市 萩浦橋 津波到達中 pic.twitter.com/5TJkH4E1Mx - 鈴木 一 (@hioooomn) January 1, 2024 Videos circulating on social media show the first waves of the tsunami hitting Toyama city in Toyama Prefecture. NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Waves reaching a height of 1.2 meters struck Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Videos circulating on social media show the first waves of the tsunami hitting Toyama city in Toyama Prefecture. NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Waves reaching a height of 1.2 meters struck Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Jan 01, 2024 14:26 (IST) Tsunami LIVE | 33,500 Households Without Power After Japan Quakes

Around 33,500 households are without power after a powerful earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hit the Japan coast. The first tsunami waves, some over a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan after a series of earthquakes. Some waves were as high as 1.2 meters that hit the Wajima port, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Jan 01, 2024 14:24 (IST) Explained In 50 Words | Why Is There Tsunami In Japan?

The first tsunami waves, some over a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan after a series of powerful earthquakes. Waves as high as 1.2 meters hit Wajima port, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, after the USGS and other agencies registered a 7.5 magnitude quake 10 minutes earlier.

Jan 01, 2024 14:16 (IST) Tsunami Live: No Abnormalities In Nuclear Plants After Quake, Says Japan

No abnormalities were reported after a series of major earthquakes rocked central Japan today, the country's government said. "It has been confirmed that there are no abnormalities at Shika nuclear power plant (in Ishikawa) and other stations as of now," spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.