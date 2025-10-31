"Trying To Remove As Many As We Can": JD Vance On Illegal Migrants

US Vice President JD Vance once again came heavily on illegal migrants and said that it is totally "reasonable and acceptable" for American citizens to not want to have neighbours they have nothing in common with. Vance made the remarks while speaking at the New York Post's podcast 'Pod Force One with Miranda Devine' on October 29.

Speaking in the backdrop of immigration and the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to deport illegal immigrants or as it calls them 'aliens', Vance shared a situation where several immigrant families move into a home because a landlord knows he can charge them more and make more money.

"You're a landlord and you're renting, let's say, a three-bedroom house to a family of four, family of five. They're paying, let's say, $1,000 a month to rent that house. Now, all of a sudden, four families of Haitian migrants come in, each of them getting $1,000 per family, and they're willing to put 20 people into a three-bedroom house. What does that do? That prices all of the American citizens out of those houses," Vance said.

This, according to Vance, is what open borders did, and this creates division, he added.

"And then what happens is 20 people move into a three-bedroom house. Twenty people from a totally different culture, totally different ways of interacting... Their next-door neighbors are going to say, 'Wait a second, what is going on here? I don't know these people. They don't speak the same language that I do,'" Vance said.

Considering the number of people living in a house, Vance said it will be a "bit rowdier".

He went on to add: "It is totally reasonable and acceptable for American citizens to look at their next-door neighbors and say, 'I want to live next to people who I have something in common with. I don't want to live next to four families of strangers.' And the fact that we had an immigration system that actually promoted that division is a real, real disgrace of the Biden administration."

When asked if the Trump administration will be able to remove all illegal migrants, Vance said "we're trying to remove as many as we possibly can."

This is not the first time Vance has accused immigrants of taking something away from Americans. Speaking at the Turning Point USA Event in Mississippi on Wednesday, Vance defended Trump's H-1B visa reform and accused immigrants of "undercutting the wages of American workers."