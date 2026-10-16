Trump's Truth Social Sees 30% Traffic Crash Ahead Of US Midterm Elections

Truth Social, the social media platform owned by US President Donald Trump is currently experiencing a significant drop in user traffic despite him posting more frequently as the 2026 US midterm elections approach.

According to a digital intelligence report from Similarweb, engagement on the platform has sharply declined with daily traffic plunging more than 30 per cent over the past year.

The platform averaged approximately 260,000 daily users last month, a steep drop from its peak of 420,000 daily users in June 2025.

Trump, who has the most followers on Truth Social, continues to treat the platform as his primary personal megaphone, occasionally publishing dozens of posts in a single day, such as a flurry of 25 posts within a matter of hours. However, this relentless output has failed to retain or grow a sustainable audience.

Trump uses the platform to announce new policies, military actions related to the Iran war and AI generated videos.

Over the past week, he's used his account to push a semiconductor investment, post positive media coverage about himself, and shared a graphic clip of himself playing with a tiger that attacked and killed a man in the UK.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) in response to the Washington Post report, dismissed the critical metrics and countered by accusing the newspaper of systemic media bias against the service and its owner, Trump.

During the first quarter of this year, the company suffered a net loss of over $405 million on net sales of just above $871,000 and attributed the loss to "unrealised losses on digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities ($368.7 million), accreted interest ($11.5 million), and stock-based compensation ($11.8 million)."

The Trump family owns nearly half of the company, which saw its annual losses spike to over $712 million in 2025 from $400.9 million in 2024.

The platform was established as a direct response to his indefinite suspensions and bans from major tech platforms, including Facebook, Twitter (now X), and YouTube, following his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021, attacks on the US Capitol.