Trump's Tariff Timeline: What Was Announced And When It Takes Effect

US President Donald Trump has reignited a global trade war, imposing sweeping tariffs on China (34 per cent), the European Union (20 per cent), and retaliatory ones on India (26 per cent). The move targets key sectors such as automobiles, dairy, steel, and electronics.

Declaring the tariff rollout as "Liberation Day," President Trump said, "For decades, our country has been looted and plundered. Today marks the rebirth of American industry." His administration argues that the new tariffs level the playing field by countering unfair foreign trade barriers.

Trump's Trade War: A Timeline Of Tariffs And Retaliations

January 20 - United States to the World

America First Trade Policy memo released, outlining US trade priorities.

February 1 - Canada to the US (Retaliation)

Canada imposes tariffs on food, appliances, apparel, and vehicles in response to US actions.

February 1 - US to Canada, Mexico, China

Trump announces 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 per cent on China, which came into effect on February 4.

February 3 - Mexico to the (De-escalation)

Mexico reaches a deal to pause US tariffs for one month.

February 3 - Canada to US (De-escalation)

Canada agrees to pause US tariffs for a month.

February 4 - China to US (Retaliation)

China imposes 10-15 per cent tariffs on US agricultural products.

February 4 - US to China

US enforces the 10 per cent tariff announced earlier on February 1.

February 5 - US to China (De-escalation)

US amends tariff rules, restoring duty-free treatment for low-value imports.

February 10 - US to the World

Trump announces 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

February 13 - US to the World

A memo outlines plans to counter nonreciprocal trade agreements.

February 21 - US to the World

US issues a memo detailing plans for foreign investment handling and concerns over digital services taxes affecting US tech firms.

February 25 - US to the World

White House requests an investigation into copper imports and their impact on national security.

March 1 - US to the World

The US launches an investigation into timber imports and their national security risks.

March 4 - Canada to US (Retaliation)

Canada imposes 25 per cent tariffs on 155 billion Canadian dollars worth of US imports, some taking effect immediately.

March 4 - China to US (Retaliation)

China announces new tariffs on US farm exports and launches investigations into US companies.

March 4 - US to Canada

US enforces 10 per cent tariffs on oil and energy imports and 25 per cent on other imports.

March 4 - US to Mexico

US imposes 25 per cent tariffs on all Mexican imports.

March 4 - US to China

White House raises China tariffs from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

March 6 - US to Canada (De-escalation)

US exempts Canadian imports meeting USMCA origin requirements and lowers potash tariffs.

March 6 - US to Mexico (De-escalation)

Similar to Canada, Mexico's USMCA-compliant imports receive exemptions and lower potash tariffs.

March 12 - European Union to US (Retaliation)

EU announces "rebalancing" tariffs on US imports in response to American tariffs.

March 12 - US to the World

US tariffs on steel and aluminum officially take effect.

March 20 - US to the World

Trump signs an executive order to boost domestic mining and mineral processing.

March 25 - US to the World

US announces secondary tariffs of 25 per cent on third-party importers of Venezuelan oil, effective April 2.

March 26 - US to the World

White House confirms a 25 per cent tariff on imported automobiles and parts, effective April 3.

April 2 - US to the World

Trump announces "reciprocal tariffs", mirroring foreign tariffs at half their imposed rate. A universal 10 per cent tariff applies to all imports and will come into action starting April 5. The higher country-specific tariffs would begin from April 9.

Upcoming Tariffs On Auto Parts

A separate executive order announced that a 25 per cent tariff on auto components would take effect before May 3.