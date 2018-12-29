Trump Says Phone Call With Xi Jinping On Trade "Big Progress"

Washington and Beijing imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of goods in total two-way trade earlier this year.

World | | Updated: December 29, 2018 22:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Trump Says Phone Call With Xi Jinping On Trade 'Big Progress'

US-China relations have thawed since Trump and Xi Jinping and agreed to a 90-day truce in early December.


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump on Saturday touted "big progress" after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart on trade, after the tariff war between the world's two biggest economies helped rattle markets.

"Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China," Trump said on Twitter.

"Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!"

Washington and Beijing imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of goods in total two-way trade earlier this year, locking them in a conflict that has begun to eat into profits and contributed to stock market plunges.

But relations have thawed since Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump agreed to a 90-day truce in early December. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US China Trade WarUS-China RelationsDonald Trump on Xi Jinping

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMeghalaya MineTata SkyPaytm KYCRajesh Khanna BirthdayNarendra ModiDwarka Shelter HomeChristian MichelPoco F2Nokia 9

................................ Advertisement ................................