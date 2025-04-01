Advertisement

Trump's Tariffs To Be Effective Immediately After Announcement: White House

Washington:

US President Donald Trump's raft of "Liberation Day" tariffs will take effect immediately after he unveils them on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"My understanding is that the tariff announcement will come tomorrow, they will be effective immediately," Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday, adding she had just spoken to Trump about the issue.

