Trump's Granddaughter Asks Him If He Has A Dream He's Still "Chasing". His Response

US President Donald Trump has opened up about his biggest dream during a friendly round of golf with his granddaughter, Kai.

Trump, who is well known for his passion for golf, joined Kai for a nine-hole game as part of her new YouTube series 1 on 1 with Kai. During the game, Kai asked her grandfather whether he still had any dreams left to chase.

"You're asking questions like I'm on TV! You become president, that's a dream. But now you want to be a great president," Trump replied.

"You're doing a pretty good job," Kai told him.

President Trump was interviewed by his granddaughter, Kai, a few weeks ago — and they shared some cool moments, like when she asks him if there are still dreams he's trying to chase. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8a3n98fFW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2025

Kai Trump is the eldest granddaughter of the US President. She is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Sharing pictures of the golf session, Kai wrote on X, "I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course. This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy this very special video."

I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course. This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy… pic.twitter.com/kWQBLVvnjj — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) October 11, 2025

Kai, who shares a close bond with her grandfather, introduced him in the video by reflecting on their time spent together over the years. "People know him as a businessman or politician. But to me, he's just my grandpa. We've been playing golf together for years," she said. "It's something he's always loved, and it's become a way for us to spend time together. Over the years, I've learned a lot from being on the course with him not just about golf, but about life."

An avid golfer and internet personality, Kai often shares glimpses of her family life and golf sessions with her grandfather. She gained public attention after posting family photos and videos, including one of her playing golf with Donald Trump and her sister, Chloe.

In July 2024, Kai became the first of the next Trump generation to step into the political spotlight by addressing the Republican National Convention. In her speech, she described her grandfather as her "inspiration" and portrayed his more personal side, saying, "To me, he's just a normal grandpa... He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking."

Kai started golfing at the age of two and credits her mother for introducing her to the sport.