Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, will join Fox News to provide "commentary and analysis," the conservative TV network announced Monday.

She will make her debut on November 1, according to a statement from Fox News Media's Suzanne Scott touting Leavitt's "a distinct understanding of today's political landscape."

Leavitt, who gave birth to her second child in the spring, stepped down in late August to focus on her family, while making clear that she intended to continue promoting the "MAGA" (Make America Great Again) brand of right-wing American politics.

"I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure," Leavitt said.

She was already a frequent guest on Fox News in her former role.

Trump has yet to appoint a new press secretary.

Since Leavitt's departure, the White House has stopped holding regular press briefings.

Since leaving the White House, Leavitt has joined an election fundraising organization: MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump political group.

At 28, she was the youngest person ever appointed to the high-profile position of press secretary.

A native of New Hampshire in the northeastern United States, whose meteoric rise alongside Trump illustrated the spread of his ideas among Gen Z, she spearheaded an aggressive communications strategy targeting traditional media.

She also opened the White House to influencers and content creators aligned with the MAGA ideology.

Since her departure, Trump's hostility toward the press has intensified further. He sought to bar CNN and MS NOW, as well as the news outlet Politico, from the White House.

A judge ordered the administration to reverse course.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)