Trump's Escalator Incident At UN Sparks Conspiracy Theories

An escalator at the United Nations headquarters in New York, which abruptly stalled on Tuesday morning just as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto it, has become the subject of conspiracy theories, despite a straightforward technical account from UN officials.

The incident, brief though it was, overshadowed parts of President Trump's second-term debut speech to the UN General Assembly, and provided fresh material for both his critics and supporters online.

What Happened

At approximately 9:50 am, President Trump and the US First Lady entered the UN through the delegates' entrance, passing through security before approaching the main escalator that leads up to the second floor. A White House videographer, walking backwards ahead of them to record their arrival, reached the top just as the couple stepped on. At that moment, the escalator jolted to a sudden stop.

The abrupt halt left the president and first lady momentarily stationary before Mrs Trump began climbing the stalled steps herself. President Trump followed closely behind, appearing at times uncertain whether the machine would restart.

In live broadcasts and clips rapidly shared on social media, the spectacle of the US president trudging up a frozen escalator became an instant talking point.

Trump's Complaints

Later that morning, addressing world leaders in the cavernous General Assembly hall, President Trump referred to the escalator incident multiple times.

"All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle," he said, drawing a ripple of laughter from delegates. He went on to add: "If the First Lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen. But she's in great shape. We both stood."

The president also faced a second technical hitch during his speech, when the teleprompter briefly failed. He quipped that the operator was "in big trouble" and joked that the setbacks meant he was "speaking more from the heart."

At a bilateral meeting later in the day with Secretary-General António Guterres, Mr Trump returned to the theme once more. "This was a little more exciting because of the escalator and the teleprompter. These things happen," he said.

UN Explanation

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, moved swiftly to provide a technical explanation.

"Our technician, who was present at the location, reset the escalator as soon as the delegation had climbed up to the second floor," he told reporters. An investigation of the central processing unit, he said, confirmed that a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step had been triggered.

"The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects from accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing," Mr Dujarric explained. "The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function described above."

In other words, the fault lay not with UN staff or the machinery, but with the unusual presence of a cameraman walking backwards at the top of the escalator.

Conspiracies and Political Reactions

Despite this account, speculation flourished online almost immediately. On X (formerly Twitter), short clips of the incident circulated with captions suggesting sabotage. Some posts accused UN staff of deliberately disabling the escalator to embarrass the president.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave fuel to such claims, writing: "If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately." She also highlighted a past satirical article noting UN staff jokes about shutting off escalators due to budget cuts.

On Fox News, host Jesse Watters alleged more theories: "They sabotaged him, and they could've hurt the First Lady."

"All kidding aside did everyone notice how despite the lack of a teleprompter, he delivered a clear, reasonable address on US foreign policy? It's nice to have a president with a brain!" wrote US Vice President JD Vance on X.

UN Machinery Problems Not Unusual

Escalator stoppages at the UN are not uncommon, staff say, particularly in recent years as the organisation has grappled with financial pressures.

Budget shortfalls-caused in part by delayed payments from member states, including the United States, have forced the UN Secretariat to impose periodic cost-saving measures. Elevators and escalators in both New York and Geneva have occasionally been turned off to conserve electricity.

The financial squeeze has even been described internally as a "liquidity crisis," which, while bureaucratic in tone, has had visible effects on the daily functioning of the institution.

By repeatedly referencing both the escalator and the teleprompter failure, the US President appeared to frame his visit as a metaphor for an institution prone to breakdowns. "These are the two things I got from the United Nations - a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he told delegates with a shrug.