Trump's Defence Pick Faces Scrutiny Over Thin CV, Medieval-Themed Tattoos

Facing questions about an alleged sexual assault and medieval-themed tattoos linked to extremist groups, Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth would struggle to be confirmed for the job under normal circumstances.

But these are not normal times in Washington.

Hegseth, a Fox News host, was picked by Trump on Tuesday in one of several nominations that wrong-footed even some in his remodeled Republican Party and threw down a challenge to the Senate.

To take up the position as head of the Pentagon and oversee 3.4 million employees, Hegseth will require confirmation from the upper house -- and Trump is publicly pressuring lawmakers to show loyalty to his agenda.

Revelations in recent days about the 44-year-old have made his path to power more difficult, including that the thrice-married former soldier was investigated for sexual assault in California in 2017.

No charges were filed over an encounter in a Monterey hotel that saw an unnamed accuser lodge a police report, but the claim has led to questions about the vetting process for the former soldier.

According to the Washington Post, Hegseth paid an undisclosed sum to the woman several years later as part of a nondisclosure agreement, though he maintained that their encounter was consensual.

Medieval

His tattoos have also raised questions, leading to him being stood down by his Army National Guard unit when it was called up for the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2020.

Speaking on a podcast with fellow veteran Shawn Ryan earlier this month, he revealed that one of his fellow soldiers had flagged him as a possible white nationalist because of his body art.

He claimed it was because of the medieval Jerusalem Cross on his chest, but he also has the words "Deus Vult" on his bicep -- a phrase meaning "God wills it" that was used by anti-Muslim crusaders in the Middle Ages.

European medieval imagery and slogans have been widely adopted by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in recent years, but Hegseth says his tattoos simply reflect his faith.

"It's a Christian symbol," the author of a 2020 book entitled "American Crusade" said of the Jerusalem Cross.

His handling of medieval weaponry has gone viral in recent days after a video re-emerged of him taking part in a televised axe-throwing contest which saw him miss the target and strike a bystander, who narrowly escaped serious injury.

Trump favourite

His CV includes combat experience in Afghanistan and Iraq and he rose to the rank of major in the National Guard -- a lowly status compared to the generals and admirals he would oversee at the Pentagon. Hegseth boasts degrees from elite US universities, including an undergraduate from Princeton and a master's from Harvard.

Square-jawed and outspoken, he came to Trump's attention on the "Fox & Friends Weekend" show that he co-hosts.

"You know the military better than anyone," Trump told him during an appearance in early June, adding that he often thought about putting him in charge of the Pentagon.

A former Republican operative who vetted Hegseth when Trump was considering him for the more junior veterans affairs secretary in 2016 wrote this week that he remained unqualified and an "empty vessel."

Lacking major experience in foreign affairs or congressional politics, Hegseth's only civilian management credential was being CEO of a small non-profit, the former operative Justin Higgins wrote for MSNBC.

"It's not hard to imagine that he would do and say whatever Trump wants," he added.

Hegseth's main policy focus in his books and media appearances is tackling what he calls "woke shit" in the armed forces -- and he has expressed support for purging the top brass.

He told Ryan on his podcast that his experiences taught him that "the bigotry we saw on the outside (of the army) should not be tolerated inside the military" but that progressive efforts to tackle racism and sexism had gone too far.

"The army that I enlisted in, that I swore an oath to in 2001 and was commissioned in 2003 looks a lot different than the army of today because we're focused on a lot of the wrong things," he said.

