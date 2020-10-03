Trump's Condition 'Very Concerning', Next 48 Hours Critical: Report

Donald Trump's condition has been "very concerning" over the last 24 hours, said reports

US President Donald Trump's condition has been "very concerning" over the last 24 hours, a source familiar with his health said Saturday, adding that the coming 48 hours would be critical.

"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the source said.

The assessment is at odds with the more optimistic picture presented by Trump's medical team, who said he was breathing well without oxygen and improving.

