Trump To Extend TikTok Sale Deadline For Third Time

Trump has already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was supposed to take effect in January. "

Trump will sign an additional executive order this week to keep TikTok running, The White House said.
Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump will extend a June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of short video app TikTok by 90 days despite a law that had mandated a sale or a shutdown absent significant progress, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump has already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was supposed to take effect in January. "President Trump will sign an additional executive order this week to keep TikTok up and running," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

