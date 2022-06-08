Trump Wants Children's Book Defending 'King Donald' In All US Schools: Report

The book deals with "Hillarys horrible plot against Trump". (File)

Former US President, Donald Trump, wants a children's book based on him, called The Plot Against The King, to be in every school in the country.

According to the Independent, the book that liberal parents may find objectionable was written by Kash Patel, who served as Mr Trump's Pentagon chief of staff. It retells the Trump-Russia election scandal using a thin coating of fairytales to make it palatable to children.

“Let's put this amazing book in every school in America,” the former President posted on Truth Social last week, as quoted by the outlet.

In April, Brave Books, a conservative publishing company, released the book and presented the work as both fairytale and fact. It called the book a “fantastical retelling of the terrible true story”. As per the Independent, the publisher also said that the book deals with “Hillary's (Clinton) horrible plot against Trump”.

“A key player in uncovering one of our nation's biggest injustices tells the whole story — for kids! Kash Patel ..... brings a fantastical retelling of Hillary's horrible plot against Trump to the whole family,” Brave Books said in a statement.

Huff Post reported that the book deals with “Hillary Queenton's” evil plot to accuse “King Donald” of working with the “Russionians” to cheat his way into power. In the book, Mr Patel also appears as a “wizard” who attempts to prove that “King Donald” was wrongly accused.

As per the media outlet, the book basically revolves around the Steel Dossier story and the subsequent allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin had aided Mr Trump's campaign. The book implies that “Hillary Queenton” wrote the dossier as a way to undermine Donald Trump's claim.

Naturally, Mr Trump was quick to endorse the fairytale, saying he wanted to see a copy in every school in the US. He also went on to encourage his followers to put this "amazing book" in every school. “Big tech should not get to suppress the truth,” he said.

Google last month had temporarily suspended the book publisher from its ad platform for “circumventing system policy". Mr Patel had called the move a "witch hunt," however it is still unclear what prompted the suspension.