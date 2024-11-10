US President-elect Donald Trump is all set for his historic comeback to the White House. US President Joe Biden has invited him on Wednesday. Biden, who has pledged an orderly transfer of power, will meet Trump at the Oval office at 11 am. The US Secret Service has also stepped up Trump's security after an Afghan man was charged with plotting to kill the president-elect on instructions from the Iran regime. The focus now is on how Trump will change the US government's policies, especially those governing immigration and border affairs.
Trump Tracker | Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo Ruled Out Of Trump 2.0
Donald Trump has ruled out re-appointing two senior figures from his first administration, ex-secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that he "will not be inviting" either figure to join his administration. Pompeo had outlined a hawkish plan for Ukraine in July involving more weapons transfers and tough action against Russia's energy sector which analysts noted on Saturday was at odds with Trump's campaign statements. Haley ran against Trump in the Republican primary this year before endorsing him, but she offered at times blunt advice such as when she urged him to "quit whining" about Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.
Trump Tracker: Iran Urges Trump To Rethink "Maximum Pressure" Policy
Iran has signalled an openness towards Donald Trump, calling on him to adopt new policies towards it after Washington accused Tehran of involvement in a plot to kill him. Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif urged the US president-elect to reassess the policy of "maximum pressure" he employed against the Islamic republic during his first term. "Trump must show that he is not following the wrong policies of the past," Zarif told reporters.
Trump Tracker: Trump Invited To White House To Meet Biden On Wednesday
Joe Biden will meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday after the US leader pledged an orderly transfer of power back to the Republican he beat in elections just four years ago. This type of meeting between the outgoing and incoming presidents was considered customary, but Trump did not invite Biden for one after making unsubstantiated election fraud claims that culminated in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump also broke with precedent by skipping Biden's inauguration, but the White House has said the Democratic president will attend the upcoming ceremony.