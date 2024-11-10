Donald Trump has ruled out re-appointing two senior figures from his first administration, ex-secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that he "will not be inviting" either figure to join his administration. Pompeo had outlined a hawkish plan for Ukraine in July involving more weapons transfers and tough action against Russia's energy sector which analysts noted on Saturday was at odds with Trump's campaign statements. Haley ran against Trump in the Republican primary this year before endorsing him, but she offered at times blunt advice such as when she urged him to "quit whining" about Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.